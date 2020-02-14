Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Bushel of apples in overtime win
Stone provided four assists, five shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Blues.
Three of Stone's four apples came on the power play. He's been boom or bust in February -- through six games, he has 10 points, but he's only gotten on the scoresheet in three of those appearances. The 27-year-old has 20 goals, 57 points (16 on the power play), 156 shots and a plus-10 rating through 59 outings this season.
