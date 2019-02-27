Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Buzzes in debut

Stone was held without a point, but fired six shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

Stone also had two hits and two blocked shots in the contest. Stone's line with Max Pacioretty and Paul Stastny combined for 15 shots on goal in Tuesday's victory, a promising sign for fantasy owners of all three going forward.

