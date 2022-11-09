Stone notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Stone was the middleman on a crisp passing sequence that ended in a Jack Eichel goal. Over his last five games, Stone has two goals and three helpers as he continues to provide steady offense on the top line. The 30-year-old winger has four goals, seven assists, 38 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 14 contests this season.