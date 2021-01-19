Stone contributed an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.
Stone had the secondary assist on Chandler Stephenson's go-ahead goal in the third period. With four helpers in three games, Stone is having no trouble setting up his teammates. He's added a goal, four shots on net, a plus-5 rating and seven hits in 2020-21.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Dishes pair of assists•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Leads surge in the third period•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Debuting as newly minted captain•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: In lineup Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Struggles through Game 4•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Credited with second goal•