Stone (abdomen) is expected to join his teammates in a non-contact capacity for Friday's morning skate.

Stone likely will likely be held out for the rest of the regular season, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him enter the lineup for Game 1 of the Golden Knights' first-round playoff series, assuming the team is able to secure the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference. He's racked up 16 goals and 53 points through 56 contests this season.