Stone notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Flames.
Stone helped out on Chandler Stephenson's third-period tally. This was Stone's seventh straight game without a goal, though he's managed a healthy five assists in that span. The 31-year-old winger is up to 41 points, 89 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 43 appearances. That matches the number of games he played in 2022-23 -- Vegas has dealt with plenty of injuries, but Stone hasn't had one of them yet.
