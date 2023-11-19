Stone notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Stone has three goals and eight assists through eight games in November. The winger set up Jonathan Marchessault's second goal in Saturday's overtime loss. Stone has been an effective playmaker this season with five goals, 13 assists, 37 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 18 contests. He's earned eight of his points with the man advantage. Stone can definitely keep this pace up -- he's flirted with a point-per-game pace in each of the last six years, exceeding the mark twice in that span.