Stone scored a goal on three shots and dished an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Kings.
Stone was involved on the first two goals, with a secondary assist on Nicolas Hague's first-minute tally before doubling the lead himself at 9:32 of the first period. A 10-day layoff between games due to a COVID-19 outbreak among Vegas' coaching staff didn't seem to do Stone's performance any harm. The 28-year-old winger is up to three goals, 10 assists, a plus-8 rating and 18 shots on net through eight contests. He's been held off the scoresheet only once this season.
