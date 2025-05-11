Stone (upper body) won't skate Sunday and is day-to-day ahead of Monday's Game 4 matchup versus Edmonton, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

The Golden Knights remain hopeful that Stone will be available to play Monday after he sustained an injury in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers in Game 3. The 32-year-old forward has four goals, eight points, 20 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and nine hits through nine outings this postseason. If Stone and Brandon Saad (lower body) are unavailable for Game 4 on Monday, Cole Schwindt or Alexander Holtz could be in the lineup versus Edmonton.