Stone (undisclosed) is a game-time decision for Monday's game versus the Wild, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Stone didn't play in the third period of Saturday's 4-0 win over the Sharks for "precautionary reasons," according to head coach Peter DeBoer. There's no reason to think Stone has a significant injury at this time, but we won't know his final status until the team takes warmups Monday. If the 28-year-old winger is unavailable, Alex Tuch and Reilly Smith are candidates to fill in on the first line.