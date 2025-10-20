Stone (undisclosed) is week-to-week, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic on Monday.

After suffering an injury in Saturday's 6-1 win over Calgary, Stone didn't participate in Monday's morning skate and won't play against the Hurricanes. He also won't travel with the Golden Knights for the team's upcoming three-game road trip, which begins Saturday against Florida. Stone's lengthy injury history could make Vegas cautious with his recovery. He has amassed two goals, 13 points and 19 shots on net through six outings this season. Due to Stone's absence, Brandon Saad will move up to the top line against Carolina on Monday.