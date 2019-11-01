Stone tallied a goal on five shots but went minus-3 in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Stone's third-period marker made it 4-2 at the time, but the Golden Knights couldn't hold onto that lead. The 27-year-old winger continues to be one of the league's best, with eight goals and 17 points in 14 games. Even better is his consistency -- he's only been held off the scoresheet twice this year, and the Golden Knights have a combined two goals in those contests.