Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Continues scoring ways
Stone tallied a goal on five shots but went minus-3 in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canadiens.
Stone's third-period marker made it 4-2 at the time, but the Golden Knights couldn't hold onto that lead. The 27-year-old winger continues to be one of the league's best, with eight goals and 17 points in 14 games. Even better is his consistency -- he's only been held off the scoresheet twice this year, and the Golden Knights have a combined two goals in those contests.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Another multi-point effort•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: So hot right now•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: On fire early•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Strikes with man advantage•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Riding hot streak•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Another pair of points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.