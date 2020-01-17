Play

Stone scored a goal and tallied an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win versus the Senators.

It was an emotional night for Stone, returning to Ottawa for the first time since being traded, and the talented winger did not disappoint. The goal was Stone's first in seven games and with it being his 17th of the campaign, he needs only three more to record a sixth straight season with at least 20 goals.

