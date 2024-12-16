Stone logged an assist in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Wild.
Stone has three assists over four outings since he returned from a lower-body injury. His helper Sunday was his first even-strength point in that span. The 32-year-old winger is up to six goals, 18 helpers, 32 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 17 appearances in a top-line role.
