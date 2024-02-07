Stone logged an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.

Stone helped out on William Karlsson's empty-netter late in the third period. The 31-year-old Stone entered the All-Star break on a three-game point drought, so it's encouraging to see him snap the skid right away following the time off. The winger is up to 50 points, 107 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 51 outings this season as one of Vegas' most consistent forwards.