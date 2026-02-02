Stone recorded two assists in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks.

Stone has cooled off following a 12-goal, 11-assist binge over 14 games from Dec. 29 to Jan. 23. He's earned just five helpers and seven shots over his last five outings. Even with the dip in production, Stone has an excellent 20 goals, 35 helpers, 88 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating over 39 appearances. Staying healthy will be the big challenge, but if he can, he could push to top the career-best 73 points he produced between Vegas and Ottawa in 77 games in 2018-19.