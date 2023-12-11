Stone managed a power-play assist in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Sharks.

Stone helped out on a Chandler Stephenson tally in the second period. With three goals and four assists over his last seven games, Stone is in a groove again on offense after a four-game slump in late November. The winger has 25 points (nine on the power play), 56 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 29 outings overall.