Stone has been credited with a goal in Wednesday's Game 3 overtime loss to the Stars.
The third-period tally was originally credited to Alex Tuch, but it was determined Stone got a piece of the puck before it went in the net. That change gives Stone a two-point effort Thursday, and he's up to seven goals, 10 assists and 34 shots on goal in 18 playoff contests.
