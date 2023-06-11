Stone notched two assists, three blocked shots and two hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Panthers in Game 4.

Stone had a hand in both of Chandler Stephenson's tallies in the game. While he was quiet for much of the Western Conference Finals, Stone has emerged again for two goals and four assists through four games in the Stanley Cup Finals. The 31-year-old winger is up to 21 points, 46 shots on net, 25 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 21 playoff contests. He is one of three Vegas forwards, along with Jonathan Marchessault and Jack Eichel, to be at a point-per-game pace or better in the postseason.