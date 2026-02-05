Stone logged two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Stone has a pair of two-assist games to begin February. He helped out on second-period tallies by Jack Eichel and Ivan Barbashev, reuniting with those forwards as his linemates in the middle of the contest. Stone is up to 57 points (20 goals, 37 assists) with 91 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating across 40 appearances this season. He is on track for career-best production, though a second lengthy injury absence could derail that.