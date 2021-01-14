Stone will suit up as the Golden Knights team captain starting with Opening Night against the visiting Ducks on Thursday.

Stone becomes the first team captain in Vegas' history, with the franchise embarking on its fourth season. A heady winger with elite power-play skills, Stone finished second on the team in points with 21 goals and 42 assists through 65 games in 2019-20, trailing only Max Pacioretty and his 66-count. The Golden Knights have Stone on the books with a $9.5 million AAV through the 2026-27 campaign, and rewarding him with the captaincy should help maximize the team's investment in the 28-year-old star.