Stone logged two assists in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Stone helped out on tallies by Brett Howden and Tomas Hertl during regulation. The 33-year-old Stone has yet to miss the scoresheet in any of his 12 games this season, racking up five multi-point efforts. He has four goals, 16 helpers, 30 shots on net and a plus-3 rating, and that consistency carries plenty of value for fantasy managers willing to accept the winger's high injury risk.