Stone scored an empty-net goal on two shots and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.

Stone helped secure the win with his goal five seconds before the final horn. The tally kept his point streak alive at seven games (four goals, eight assists). Stone is up to six goals, 21 points, 26 shots on net, seven blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 13 appearances this season. This scoring pace is well above Stone's usual level, but he's been a large part of the Golden Knights' success over the first month of 2024-25.