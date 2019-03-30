Stone had an assist and seven shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.

Stone also went plus-2 and added two hits in the contest. He's accumulated 10 points in 15 games with Vegas, giving him 72 points (32 goals, 40 helpers) in 75 contests overall. It's not unreasonable to think he'll reach 75 points for the year if coach Gerard Gallant allows the star winger to play in each game to close out the regular season.