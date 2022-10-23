Stone notched two assists, including one on the power play, and added three hits in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Stone set up Jonathan Marchessault's power-play goal and a Chandler Stephenson tally at even strength. This was the first multi-point game of the year for Stone, who has now gone five games without a goal. The 30-year-old has a tally, four assists, 12 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through six outings. His strong two-way play makes him a lock for the top six even when his offense isn't in peak form.