Stone assisted on both goals in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Ducks.

Stone provided the secondary helper on William Karlsson's third-period equalizer. In overtime, Stone received a faceoff win from Max Pacioretty and returned it to his linemate, who buried the winning tally. With 40-plus assists in each of the last three years, there's no doubt to Stone's play-making ability. He's racked up a goal, three helpers, six hits and a plus-4 rating in the first two games of the year. Fantasy managers are enjoying the elite production from one of the sport's best right wings.