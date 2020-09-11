Stone recorded a power-play assist and fired three shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars in Game 3.

Stone set up Shea Theodore for the Golden Knights' first goal at 3:49 of the third period. The helper snapped a four-game drought for Stone, who still hasn't found twine in his last seven outings. The 28-year-old winger has six tallies, 10 helpers, 33 shots and four power-play points through 18 appearances.