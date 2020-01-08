Play

Stone recorded a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Penguins.

Stone has 42 points in 46 games, and impressively, only 12 of his points have come with a man advantage. He's a strong option in all situations. Stone has added 121 shots on goal, 41 hits and a plus-4 rating while typically drawing tough defensive assignments on Vegas' best two-way line.

More News
Our Latest Stories