Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Dishes power-play helper
Stone recorded a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Penguins.
Stone has 42 points in 46 games, and impressively, only 12 of his points have come with a man advantage. He's a strong option in all situations. Stone has added 121 shots on goal, 41 hits and a plus-4 rating while typically drawing tough defensive assignments on Vegas' best two-way line.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Points in 11 of last 12 games•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Strikes twice in first period•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Slings two helpers•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Provides assist in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Fourth straight multi-point game•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Adds two helpers to extend streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.