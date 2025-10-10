Stone produced two assists, two hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sharks.

Stone set up goals by Pavel Dorofeyev and Jack Eichel, both of which were equalizers. That's four helpers in two games to begin the year for Stone, with three of those assists coming on the power play. The 33-year-old winger continues to be a significant part of the Golden Knights' top six and first power-play unit. He's looking like more of a playmaker, which follows a trend from the last two years, but there's no arguing with his production so far in 2025-26.