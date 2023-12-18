Stone notched three assists, three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Stone showcased his all-situations value in assisting on three straight goals -- one shorthanded, one at even strength and one on the power play. This was his third multi-point effort over the last five games, and he's racked up 14 points across his last 10 outings. Stone has put together an excellent campaign as well with 10 goals, 22 assists, 12 power-play points, three shorthanded points, 65 shots and a minus-1 rating through 32 appearances.