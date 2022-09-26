Stone (back) practiced in a regular sweater Monday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Stone continues to work his way back from injury and seems poised to be ready to play Opening Night versus the Kings. Once cleared to play, Stone should slot into a top-six role in addition to linking up with the No. 1 power-play unit, setting Stone up to get back over the 60-point threshold for the seventh time in his NHL career.
