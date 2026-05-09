Stone (undisclosed) was unable to return to Game 3 versus the Ducks, and head coach John Tortorella had no update on his status after the contest, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Stone was injured in the first period. He came back onto the ice to test things out but ultimately didn't take another shift. Tortorella tends not to be forthcoming with injury updates, and given that this is the postseason, it'll be tough to get a clear picture of the nature or severity of Stone's injury. His status for Sunday's Game 4 hasn't been determined.