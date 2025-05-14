Stone (undisclosed) is doubtful for Game 5 against Edmonton on Wednesday, per SinBin.vegas.

Stone was questionable for Game 4 on Monday, but he ended up logging 21:42 of ice time in that 3-0 loss to the Oilers. It's not clear if what will potentially keep him out of Wednesday's clash is the same injury or a new problem. Stone has four goals and eight points in 10 playoff appearances this year. If he can't play, then Cole Schwindt will likely draw into the lineup for the first time in the 2025 postseason.