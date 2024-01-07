Stone notched an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Stone helped out on a Pavel Dorofeyev tally in the second period. While he's gone eight games without a multi-point effort, Stone has two goals and five helpers in that span as a consistent contributor for the Golden Knights. The captain is up to 12 goals, 27 assists, 81 shots on net, 25 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 40 appearances overall. His 39 points are the most he's had in a season since 2020-21, so he should be on track for a career year if he can avoid a serious injury in the second half.