Stone recorded an assist, five shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Stone's 25 helpers on the year have him tied for 16th in the league as one of the top playmakers. The 31-year-old has two goals and six assists during his six-game point streak. For the season, he's at 37 points, 75 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 37 appearances. He'll look to keep his offense rolling as he leads the Golden Knights in the Winter Classic versus the Kraken on Monday.