Stone scored a shorthanded goal on four shots, added a power-play assist, logged five PIM, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Kraken.

Stone was involved in virtually every aspect of the game Tuesday. He got the assist in the first period and scored in the second. To round out the Gordie Howe hat trick, Stone fought Brandon Montour in the third period when things turned contentious following Victor Olofsson's (undisclosed) exit from the game. Stone has two goals, two assists, eight shots on net, seven hits, four blocked shots, seven PIM and a plus-5 rating over four outings this season while working on the top line and first power-play unit.