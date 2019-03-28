Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Ends short drought with helper
Stone posted one assist and a game-high six shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Avalanche.
The assist puts Stone at 71 points (32 goals, 39 helpers) in 73 games after going three straight contests without a goal. The trigger-happy winger also has a personal-best 190 shots this season, and is just three assists shy of matching his career high in that category.
