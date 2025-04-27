Stone notched an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild in Game 4.

Stone ended a six-game slide, which also saw him sit out two contests for rest. The 32-year-old's postseason is off to a sluggish start with one helper, nine shots on net, six hits, five blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over four games. Despite his struggles, he remains in a top-line role and on the first power-play unit, giving him a good chance to turn things around if the Golden Knights can get control of this first-round series, which is tied at 2-2 after Saturday.