Stone scored twice on four shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Stone had been limited to two assists, both coming March 14 against Chicago, over his last seven outings. He got back in the goal column with a pair of second-period tallies, though the Oilers had a quick response for each one. Stone is up to 23 goals, 64 points, 110 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating over 51 appearances this season. He was shooting 22.8 percent prior to the Olympic break, but he's down to 20.9 percent thanks to his recent slump, which is regression that could be tough to shake off late in the campaign.