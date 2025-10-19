Stone (undisclosed) left Saturday's game versus the Flames in the third period, and there was no update on his status from head coach Bruce Cassidy after the contest, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Stone was on fire prior to getting hurt in the third period. He had his first two goals of the season and two assists in the game, with three of those four points coming on the power play. Stone is up to 13 points and 19 shots on net through six outings this season. Given his injury history, the lack of an update on his status is at least moderately concerning. More should be known prior to Monday's game versus the Hurricanes, which is the Golden Knights' last one at home prior to a three-game road trip that begins next Saturday.