Stone is "quite likely" to have back surgery Wednesday and should be healthy for training camp.
Stone had another injury-plagued season that limited him to just 37 games. He scored nine goals and 30 points while averaging 18:21 of ice time. The 30-year-old winger is still expected to be ready to go for the 2022-23 campaign.
