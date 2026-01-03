Stone scored a goal and put two shots on net in Friday's 4-3 loss to St. Louis.

Despite the loss, Stone used Friday's outing to extend his goal streak to three games, giving him seven twine finders over his last 10 games. Overall, the 33-year-old right winger has 11 goals, 32 points and 57 shots on net through 23 games this season. The Golden Knights' struggles finding the win column over the last two weeks haven't affected Stone's performance in the offensive zone. He remains a near shoo-in for above a point-per-game that he appears in this season.