Stone scored a goal and put two shots on net in Friday's 4-3 loss to St. Louis.

Despite the defeat, Stone used Friday's outing to extend his goal streak to three games, giving him seven twine finders over his last 10 games. Overall, the 33-year-old right winger has 11 goals, 32 points and 57 shots on net through 23 games this season. He has remained hot while Vegas has struggled to pick up wins lately. Since returning to the lineup from a wrist injury, he has compiled nine goals and 19 points in 17 appearances.