Stone collected a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes.
Stone kept his point streak alive at five games when he set up Cody Glass's tally in the third period. With points in every game this year, Stone has racked up two goals, six helpers, 11 shots on net and a plus-6 rating. Few players have started 2020-21 hotter than Stone, as the captain has led by example for Vegas.
