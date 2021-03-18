Stone recorded a power-play assist, two hits and five PIM in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Sharks.

Stone had the secondary helper on a Cody Glass tally in the third period. Less than a minute later, Stone dropped the gloves with Sharks forward Tomas Hertl, which made for an unlikely set of dance partners. The 28-year-old Stone has points in his last nine games, racking up six goals and 11 helpers in that span. The star winger has 10 tallies, 34 points, 20 PIM and 45 shots on goal in 26 contests overall.