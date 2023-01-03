Stone notched an assist and four shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Stone earned his 20th assist of the season on a Michael Amadio goal in the first period. During a six-game point streak, Stone has racked up four goals and seven helpers while playing even more than usual due to injuries among the Vegas forward group. The 30-year-old winger has 36 points, 110 shots and a plus-13 rating through 40 contests overall.