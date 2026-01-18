Stone scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Predators.

Stone stretched the Golden Knights' lead to 4-1 at 8:52 of the third period. This gave him an 11-game point streak, consisting of 10 goals and eight assists. The winger is up to a total of 18 goals, 47 points, 76 shots on net and a plus-11 rating over 31 appearances. Even with a large chunk of time lost to a wrist issue, Stone is tied for 30th in the league in points, and he ranks fifth in points per game (1.52) through Saturday's action.