Stone scored an empty-net goal, added two hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Stone was able to put the bow on top of the Golden Knights' season-opening win. The winger matched his career high of 73 points in the 2025-26 regular season, but injuries once again limited his usage, as he appeared in just 60 games. When he's healthy, he's a point-per-game threat with a power-play role on a strong team, but Stone's fantasy managers should always keep a finger on the pulse of the waiver wire for when he gets hurt.