Stone scored an empty-net goal in Friday's 2-0 win over the Stars in Game 6.

Stone has produced modest offense in the first round, earning three goals with 10 shots on net , 12 hits and a minus-2 rating over six appearances. He's exceeded 18 minutes of ice time in four of those games, so it's safe to assume he's not being bothered too much by the lacerated spleen that kept him out of the last 26 games of the regular season. Stone should continue to play on the second line and first power-play unit.