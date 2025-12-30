Stone scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Stone has three goals and three helpers over his last six outings. The 33-year-old winger's goal Monday had no impact on the result, but it's good to see him continually chipping in offense. He's up to nine goals, 30 points, 53 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 21 appearances this season.