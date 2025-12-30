Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Finds twine in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stone scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.
Stone has three goals and three helpers over his last six outings. The 33-year-old winger's goal Monday had no impact on the result, but it's good to see him continually chipping in offense. He's up to nine goals, 30 points, 53 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 21 appearances this season.
